iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.58

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.58 and last traded at $97.45, with a volume of 168672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
