iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.58

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.58 and last traded at $97.45, with a volume of 168672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.