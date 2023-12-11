iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.65

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 255897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

