iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 570,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,555% from the previous session’s volume of 34,485 shares.The stock last traded at $50.77 and had previously closed at $50.81.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1641 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.