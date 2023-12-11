iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is JT Stratford LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.45. 374,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,411. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $253.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

