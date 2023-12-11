iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.96

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 158440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $790.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.