iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $264.44

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.44 and last traded at $264.44, with a volume of 24336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 465.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

