iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $541.34

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $541.34 and last traded at $539.66, with a volume of 1319857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $521.86.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

