iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $541.34

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $541.34 and last traded at $539.66, with a volume of 1319857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $521.86.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
