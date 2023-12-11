iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.23

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.23 and last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 1469207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 536,661 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,206,000.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

