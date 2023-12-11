iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.23

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.23 and last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 1469207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

