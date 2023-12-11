iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.95

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.95 and last traded at $167.95, with a volume of 83521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

