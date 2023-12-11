iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $122.43

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.43 and last traded at $123.52, with a volume of 328372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

