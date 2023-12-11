iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.43

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.43 and last traded at $123.52, with a volume of 328372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 455.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

