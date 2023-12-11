iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.98

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.59, with a volume of 1561080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.46.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.