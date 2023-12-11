iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.14

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.14 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 22256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.