iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.14

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.14 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 22256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

