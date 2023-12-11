iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.97

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.97 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 72851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

