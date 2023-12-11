iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.80

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.80 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 152648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

