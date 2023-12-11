Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 7.1%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.47. 19,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Further Reading

