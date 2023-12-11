Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 7.1%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.47. 19,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
