Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 7.1%

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.47. 19,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Ispire Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

