ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.44

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.44 and last traded at $114.17, with a volume of 13490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 26.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ITT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

