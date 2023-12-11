J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.8 %

SJM stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.50. 1,641,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,595. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,988.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.