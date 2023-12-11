Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7 %

JBL stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,535. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. Jabil has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.