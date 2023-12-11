Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.7 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

Jabil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.99. 1,578,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,535. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

