Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for 9.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock remained flat at $29.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $685.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

