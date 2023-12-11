Jason E. Estes Sells 542 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $13,430.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,566.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bank7 Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740. The company has a market cap of $225.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter worth $44,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
