Jason E. Estes Sells 542 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $13,430.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,566.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740. The company has a market cap of $225.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank7

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter worth $44,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSVN

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.