Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$5.58. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,061. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$407.01 million, a PE ratio of -51.36, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.41.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

