Jennie Daly Purchases 109 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.33 ($188.62).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 137.50 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 8,246,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 859.38, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.41.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 123 ($1.55).

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.