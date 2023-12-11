Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 62,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $45,378,000. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $215,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $620.58. 679,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.04. The company has a market cap of $282.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

