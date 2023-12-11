JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.500–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.350–0.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.03.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.43. 10,340,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,206. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

