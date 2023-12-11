John Albert Brussa Buys 4,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$24,760.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00.

CJ stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.15. 509,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,712. The stock has a market cap of C$972.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.07.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7652068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

CJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

