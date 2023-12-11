John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. 248,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,746. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

