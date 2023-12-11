Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-9.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550-10.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

