Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.550-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 9.900-9.960 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.03. 6,089,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.