Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

