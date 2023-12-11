Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.34. 126,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,152. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.