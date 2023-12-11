Jonathan Bunting Sells 753,087 Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 753,087 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £361,481.76 ($456,589.31).

Smiths News Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SNWS remained flat at GBX 50.60 ($0.64) during trading on Monday. 361,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.83. The firm has a market cap of £125.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. Smiths News plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.80 ($0.76).

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.