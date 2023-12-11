Jonathan S. Holman Sells 1,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASGN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,493. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

