Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 639 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.1% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 391,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $165,762,000 after buying an additional 86,742 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $12,793,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,376,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,114,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,260,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,828,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

