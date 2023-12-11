Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco raised its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.35. 427,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,706. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

