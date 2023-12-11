Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $573,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 403,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,056. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $161.53. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

