Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.52. 8,783,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,074,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

