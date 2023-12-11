Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 81,726 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. 1,943,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.