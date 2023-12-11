Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $53.65 on Monday, hitting $997.95. 2,227,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,421. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,002.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $411.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

