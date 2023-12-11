Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Mastercard by 821.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 56,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 150.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 49,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.32. 276,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,202. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

