Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 148,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,790. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.