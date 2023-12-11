Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,321. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

