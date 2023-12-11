Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of TPI Composites worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 804.7% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 373,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 332,058 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TPI Composites Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 194,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,734. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.