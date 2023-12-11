Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.25. 2,399,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

