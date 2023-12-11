Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,574,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

