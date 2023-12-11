Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.03 on Monday, reaching $239.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,476,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,257,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

