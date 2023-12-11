Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,546,000 after acquiring an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.05. The company had a trading volume of 360,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,821. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average of $255.15.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

